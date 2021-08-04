Driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in Scranton pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man who struck and killed 72 -year-old Ann Corbett, sister of Lackawanna County President Judge Trish Corbett, in January has plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Police say Nicholas Ulkoski of Mayfield struck Corbett while driving down Mulberry Street near North Washington Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. on the night of January 29.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ulkoski was delivering food from Subway as a DoorDash driver with his girlfriend after smoking a joint before his shift.

It goes on to say Ulkoski hit Corbett with his car as she was crossing the road and immediately sped off, later cleaning his car of all possible evidence.

Corbett was taken to Geisinger Community Medical Center where she later died.