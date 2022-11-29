EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A driver trapped under a tractor-trailer that rollover on Interstate 81 Monday morning was sent to the hospital.

Valley Regional Fire & Rescue tell Eyewitness News they were called to I-81 south at mile marker 147 for a tractor-trailer rollover.

Valley Regional Fire and Rescue Inc

Fire crews say the driver was trapped under the cab. Multiple crews set up a game plan for the extrication which took around 45 minutes to finish.

The driver was taken to the hospital for the injuries he sustained. His current conditions are currently unknown.

PSP Hazleton unit is continuing the investigate the crash.