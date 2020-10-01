Driver injured after tractor-trailer rolls over in Pittston Township

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was injured after a tractor-trailer rolled over on its side Thursday afternoon.

It happened on the Wyoming Valley Interchange Northeast Extension of the turnpike. A Bolus Trucking tractor-trailer rolled onto its side after it failed to stay on the road on a right-hand curve. It flipped onto the driver’s side.

The driver was injured and taken to the hospital, but the injuries were not considered life-threatening. The truck was carrying cardboard. The contents were not spilled.

The southbound off ramp is closed at this time while the truck is removed.