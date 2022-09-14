SHAVERTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Shavertown Fire Department says one person was injured after they drove into a Luzerne County resident’s garage.

Officials say first responders were dispatched just before 8 p.m. on September 12 to the area of East Center Street and Layou Street for the report of a loud crash.

Courtesy of Shavertown Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy of Shavertown Volunteer Fire Department

The Shavertown Fire Department said they arrived on the scene and immediately began stabilizing the vehicle as well as the garage before extricating the operator from the vehicle.

First responders say they were able to remove the operator from the vehicle, stabilize the garage, and stabilize the vehicle all within eight minutes of their arrival.

Law enforcement says the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with a head injury.