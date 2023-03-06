LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennslyvania State Police say that after a chase early Sunday, troopers were able to identify the driver who died in the fatal crash.

State troopers say that just before 1:00 a.m. they attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 180 East in Loyalsock Township MM 24.1.

The driver was later identified by authorities as Timothy James Bird, 36, from Sunbury.

Bird drove away from the traffic stop and lead state police on a 14-mile chase, according to PSP.

Troopers say that after successfully deploying spike strips, the car continued for half a mile before crashing into an embankment and rolling onto its roof.

Bird was pronounced dead on scene by the Lycoming County Coroner and the investigation is still ongoing.