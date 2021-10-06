Driver impaled by cast iron pipe in Jordan Township after making sudden stop

JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is in the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Monday night where he was impaled with a cast iron pipe.

Police say, Aaron McElroy, 27, was traveling east on State Route 118 around 10:00 p.m. Monday night when he approached a tree down in the roadway.

Officials say McElroy came up to the tree and tried to stop the vehicle, a Peterbilt, when his cargo load, five 30′ cast iron pipes shifted.

The pipes traveled through the rear of the car impaling the driver and partially impaling the firewall of the vehicle, according to police.

Police say the vehicle sustained substantial damage and McElroy had suspected serious injuries to the lower part of his body.

State Route 118 remained closed for five hours while crews handled the crash, and McElroy was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.