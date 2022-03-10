Driver flown to hospital after crash spills gallons of milk on roadway

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY — A tractor-trailer carrying a large amount of milk overturned on Thursday, causing the driver to be flown to the hospital and thousands of gallons of milk to spill on the roadway.

According to Shamokin Dam Police Chief Tim Bremigen, the tractor-trailer overturned around 12:00 p.m. on the ramp heading toward Sunbury at the Veteran Memorial Bridge.

Police say the truck was carrying 50,000 gallons of milk and about 20,000 spilled onto the road. The tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

According to law enforcement, the driver was airlifted to an area hospital for his injuries, which are unknown at this time.