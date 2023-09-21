PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A driver has been flown to the hospital after a crash occurred Thursday afternoon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a car was traveling on Route 402 in Pike County around 2:00 p.m. when the driver experienced a medical condition that caused the crash.

Troopers told 28/22 News the driver was unresponsive and was flown to a nearby hospital. Traffic was stopped both ways once first responders arrived and for the duration of the cleanup.

State police will have more information after conducting an investigation.