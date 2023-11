BARRY TWP., SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a driver has died after he lost control of a pickup truck.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Friday around 12:50 a.m., a crash occurred on State Route 901 in Schuylkill County involving a pickup truck.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle, exited the roadway, and struck an embankment. The driver, Jerome Derenzo, 31, of New Jersey, was pronounced dead on the scene.