ELDRED TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has died after he drove his car 23 feet over an embankment and crashed into multiple trees.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 4 around 3:30 p.m. a car driven by Stephen Rank, 66, of Hughesville, was traveling along Northway Road in Eldred Township.

PSP said at some point Rank veered off the road and went over an embankment hitting three trees in the process.

The car came to a final rest on the third tree and Rank was pronounced dead on the scene. Rank was taken to UPMC Williamsport.