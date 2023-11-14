BLOOMING GROVE TWP., PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a driver died after he crashed his car while allegedly driving under the influence of various drugs.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 402 near Deer Lake Road in Pike County for a reported one-vehicle crash in the woods with entrapment.

Police say the driver traveled off the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree. A bystander told troopers the driver appeared to have his hand up as if he couldn’t get out of the vehicle.

Troopers stated CPR was being given to the driver by a passing motorist when they arrived on the scene. After several life-saving measures, the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Inside the car, investigators said they found a bag containing white powder that was suspected to be methamphetamine/cocaine.

The Pike County coroner tested the driver’s urine and it was determined that the victim had methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and opioids in his system when he died.