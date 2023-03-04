FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said the driver of a tanker truck died Saturday after the truck crashed and caught fire along part of Route 15 in Frederick County.

MSP tweeted out the information that the driver died at 1:59 p.m., updating its initial information that the tanker truck had overturned and was burning. MSP added in its update that other vehicles and homes had damage that flames from the fire caused. It said no other people were hurt.

Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services tweeted that there was a tanker exploded in the area of Route 15 and Rosemont Avenue.

At a news conference Saturday afternoon, officials said the tanker was carrying flammable liquid. The fire reached three homes and three vehicles in the 500 block of Apple Ave. One of the homes had extensive damage. The people who live there were displaced as a result. The other homes on Apple Avenue had minor damage.

A large brush fire also started along the Route 15 corridor. Many people who were a good distance from the scene of the crash could see the flames as well as the billowing smoke that came from the fire.

(Welmoed Sisson)

(Welmoed Sisson)

(Welmoed Sisson)

(Dave Leval/DC News Now)

(Vera Barefield)

(Julia Chilnick)

The hazardous materials from the tanker were contained. That happened before they were able to reach Carroll Creek. Officials said the foam used to fight the fire was environmentally friendly. There was some foam residue in Carroll Creek, which a few agencies were working together to contain. Officials emphasized there was no risk to the public.

Vera Barefield, one of the people who shared pictures and video with DC News Now, explained what she saw and heard as things were taking place.

The incident shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 15. At 2:52 p.m., Maryland State Police tweeted that southbound lanes were open.