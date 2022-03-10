Driver that crash-landed on roof has been charged, police searching for her

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver of the car that crash-landed on the roof of Golden Chopsticks restaurant has been charged.

According to the Shamokin Dam Police Department, the driver of the vehicle, Theresa Joanne Risso is being charged with the following violations:

Endangering Welfare of Children – Felony 1

Aggravated Assault – Felony 1 (2 counts)

Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While Driving Under the Influence – Felony 2

Causing or Risking a Catastrophe – Felony 2

Aggravated Assault by Vehicle – Felony 3

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor 1 (2 counts)

Recklessly Endangering Another Person – Misdemeanor 2

Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property – Misdemeanor 3 (3 counts)

As well as numerous summary offenses

The Shamokin Dam Police Department executed a warrant and drew Risso’s blood to determine Risso’s Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC). Police say once completed, charges were filed, as Risso’s BAC was found to be .327% within two hours of the crash and the legal limit is .08%. That is four times the legal limit.

Snyder County Children and Youth continue to be involved as Risso had a child in the car with her at the time of the crash.

Officers tried to arrest Risso at her last known address but were unsuccessful. There is currently an active arrest warrant for Risso. Anyone with information on Risso’s whereabouts is asked to call Shamokin Dam Police Department at 570-743–2671 or the Central Susquehanna Valley 911 Center