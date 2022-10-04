LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are citing a truck driver after he crashed on Giant’s Despair Monday morning after police say he ignored several signs to not drive on the road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. as the driver Jason Caines, 36, of New Jersey, was navigating a right-hand curve and lost control on East Northampton Street, also known as Giant’s Despair, in Laurel Run.

Police say the truck rolled over on its side and then hit a guide rail after traveling several feet.

Caines was transported to Geisinger Hospital for unknown injuries and the truck, loaded with steel, was towed from the scene.

State police say Caines ignored several PennDOT signs that give warning that no commercial trucks are allowed to travel on Giant Despair.

As a result of the crash, Caines will be cited.