EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews shut down a section of Interstate 81 after a tractor-trailer flipped to the side, Tuesday morning.

Crews on the scene tell Eyewitness News a tractor-trailer hauling cement flipped on its side around 9:00 a.m. near mile marker 194.

State police say the driver was not injured but is being cited for the crash.

The road will be temporarily shut down within the hour to get the tractor-trailer upright and remove the cement.