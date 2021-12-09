Virginia man sentenced to state prison for armed ‘road rage’ incident in Snyder County

MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced to prison after officials in Snyder County say he threatened motorists with a gun during what they call a road rage incident.

According to Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch, Ryan DaSilva of Norfolk, Virginia was sentenced on November 23 to seven months to six years in prison for committing the offenses in March 2021.

The police report stated the incident began at a hotel in Montour County where DaSilva allegedly shot a firearm during a dispute with hotel staff, he then fled in a black SUV.

Investigators say while traveling through Snyder County, DaSilva threatened other drivers along State Routes 11 and 15 with a firearm and attempted to crash into them.

DaSilva fled from state police until he crashed in Adams County where he was taken into custody along with a 9mm firearm, according to police.

“I’ m thankful that no one was hurt or killed as a result of the defendant s actions. Many thanks to the victims and eyewitnesses who provided key information to locate and identify the defendant so he could be held accountable,” Piecuch said.

DaSilva is also facing charges in Montour, Cumberland, and Adams counties due to his road rage course.