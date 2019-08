(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A driver alert from PennDOT.

Starting Monday night, August 19 at 8:00 PM. Exit 186 (Drinker St, Northbound) the ramp will be closed as part of the 1-81 Concrete Replacement Project.

The far-right lane from Exit 185 (Central Scranton Expressway) to 186 (Drinker St, Northbound) will also be closed.

Two lanes will remain open.

A detour will be in place for the Drinker St ramp. The work is expected to last for one month.