Drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner held for families in need

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Friends of The Poor are prepping to host a drive-thru dinner on Tuesday. They are pre-packaging everything from pies to rolls and butter.

Friends of the Poor are preparing to serve 3500 families at the Cultural Center.

Organizers say they have had it down to a science in previous years, but the pandemic brings new challenges and a greater need. They are now finding unique solutions to overcome the problems they have had with the pandemic.

Helpers are gloved and masked for safety.

The drive-thru will be open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Thanksgiving, they will also serve around 3000 families for the grocery giveaway at Scranton High. This will be the 44th consecutive year they have held the Thanksgiving giveaway.