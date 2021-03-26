Drive-thru Naturalization Ceremony taking place at Federal Courthouse in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Naturalization Ceremony kicked off in drive-thru form in Scranton Friday outside the Federal Courthouse.
Forty-one people from 23 countries became U.S. Citizens today. Judge Saporito did the swearing for the Oath of Citizenship.
Eyewitness News talked to a few of our new residents and they are all very excited to be a part of these United States.
