Drive-thru food pantry for Northumberland County residents

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Twice a month, the Sunbury YMCA and Geisinger are now offering a drive-thru food pantry distribution for Northumberland County residents, a YMCA press release states.

The first and third Wednesday of every month, the drive-thru event will be offered from 4-6 p.m. at the Sunbury Y, located at 1150 N 4th Street in Sunbury.



Images courtesy of Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA

The non-perishable food boxes will be handed out on the east side of the building at the Degenstein Youth Center entrance.

They say preregistration is required and you must provide proof of residency by either a valid driver’s license or a recent utility bill You can call (570) 286-5736 to register.