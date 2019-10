WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Drive-thru, and roll up your sleeve, it was that easy to get a flu shot Saturday in Wilkes-Barre.

The city’s health department held a drive-through flu clinic at the Kirby Health Center.

Additional free walk-in clinics will be held on October 7th, 9th, 16th, and 28th in the Diamond City.