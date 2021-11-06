Drive-thru event in Dallas held for local veterans

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An event for local veterans that has been held for several years, looked a little different than usual.

The veteran’s expo, hosted by state representative Karen Boback, was held Saturday morning at Luzerne county fairgrounds in Dallas.

In past years the event was held at Misericordia University. Veterans were able to pick up a bag of information, included with a snack provided by Misericordia.

Representative Boback was happy to be able to have a safe event to honor those who have served.

“I’m really excited, it seems to be a beautiful day and I’m sure the turnout will be just wonderful so, we’re grateful that we can again, honor our veterans,” said Boback.

Veterans will be able to see if they qualify for any benefits agencies offer with the information they received this morning.