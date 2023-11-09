WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hospitals in our area are teaming up to thank local military veterans for their service. Geisinger held a Drive-Through Veterans Appreciation Dinner at 11 locations across the health system’s coverage area.

The Geisinger Wilkes-Barre staff provided dinners at a drive-through event for the safety of the community, staff, and volunteers.

The meals were provided to all the men and women who serve our country and to one guest of their choice. Last year’s event served about 2,900 meals.

“So having the ability to work for an organization that gives back in such a meaningful way really means a lot to me you see the smile on the faces of the individuals coming through you know this means a lot to folks and I’m just proud to be a part of it,” said Geisinger Northeast Region Chief Administrative Officer Ron Beer.

The dinners for the veterans were offered at no charge.