Drive-through fundraising event held at Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An annual local fundraising walk to end epilepsy happened Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena, after the pandemic forced a postponement.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern Pennsylvania held a ‘purple pop-up party’ outside in the arena parking lot.

The event aimed to help the one in 26 people who live with epilepsy. The drive-through event provided families with swag bags containing resources.

“While we are disappointed that we can’t have the event look like it normally does in walking together, we’re so excited to see you posting on social media, walking around your communities, walking your neighborhoods raising awareness however you can,” stated the executive director of the foundation, Missy Dolloway.

Some music was also part of Saturday’s event. More than 26-thousand dollars was raised for Epilepsy Foundation Eastern Pennsylvania.