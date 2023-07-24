KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water issued a boil water advisory again for customers in part of Kingston Township.

The announcement came after the discovery of a main break along Mt. Airy Road. Crews are currently working to make repairs on the broken water main.

Pennsylvania American Water experienced a loss in positive water pressure due to an issue at a pump station. A loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow by back-pressure or back-siphonage.

As a result, there is an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms.

This water boil advisory was previously lifted on Sunday and originally issued on Friday.

This notice applies to customers along the following streets:

West Mt. Airy Road

William Street

Grandview Avenue

Lincoln Drive

Mary Street

PA American Water warns residents to not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and cool before using, or use bottled water.

Residents can use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.