Dressers Recall

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling dressers from two companies. Those dressers can tip over and seriously hurt children.

The recall includes Ridgewood four-drawer dressers sold exclusively at Kmart from 2013 to 2018.

The dressers were sold in white and black and brown oak and light pine.

The other recall involves Ink And Ivy Renu Three drawer dressers made out of multi-colored pine wood.

They were sold at Bed Bath And Beyond.. JC Penney, Kohls, Macy’s, Ollix, Overstock and Wayfair websites.

Ridgewood toll-free at 888-222-7460 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, or visit www.ameriwood.com and click on “Support” for more information.

Consumer Contact: Ink and Ivy

E&E toll-free at 844-701-5979 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.ee1994.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

Consumer Product Safety LINK