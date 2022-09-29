WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a swanky fundraiser Thursday evening in Wilkes-Barre where one lucky winner would walk away with an expensive diamond.

Dress for Success held its annual ‘Diamonds Downtown’ event at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre, Thursday night from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Ticket holders who attended the cocktail reception had a chance to go home with a very special prize. As one of the champagne flutes guests were given, contained a one-carat, GIA-certified diamond, worth $6K provided by Simon & Co. Jewelers.

Dress for Success said its’ their way of honoring the community and the women they serve.

Funds raised went toward ‘Dress for Success,’ which helps women in poverty improve their chances of getting a job by providing business attire for job interviews.

Eyewitness News’s media partner Times Leader was a sponsor of the event and Anchor Nick Toma was honored to co-emcee the event with PA live’s, Rachel Malek.