WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The name of the game was to shop for a cause in Wilkes-Barre, as the organization Dress for Success held a sale on brand-new designer clothing and shoes.

Dress for Success helps women in need who seek economic independence by providing them with professional clothing, interview tips, and other support.

“Women from the community can come in and get some really beautiful pieces at really discounted prices,” said Linda Loop, Founder and CEO of Dress for Success in Wilkes-Barre

Funds raised through today’s sale will benefit Dress For Success Career Center in Wilkes-Barre.