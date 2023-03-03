WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Luzerne County organization that focuses on the success of women is kicking off Women’s History Month in a big way!

Luzerne County’s Dress for Success celebrated International Women’s Day Friday honoring women with a luncheon that was hosted by PAlive’s Rachel Malak.

The organization provides professional clothing for free to women who are trying to enter the workforce.

“Dress for Success empowers women to achieve economic independence, and I think the most important thing we do is give kindness and confidence to a woman who’s been through some situation,” said Linda Loop, founder/CEO of Dress for Success Luzerne County.

Dress for Success has been in Luzerne County for six years, but the global organization celebrated its 25th Anniversary last year.

“It started in the basement of a church in New York City and over the last twenty years. It’s grown now a footprint we’re in we have one hundred forty-four affiliates in twenty-four countries,” says Michele Meyer-Shipp the CEO of Dress Success worldwide.

This program helps women with more than just clothing it also gives them access to a supportive community.

“Finding a network for support and encouragement to help us get on our feet stay on our feet and thrive. the network is incredible,” added Meyer-Shipp.

This luncheon not only gives these women an opportunity to network but to also celebrate their achievements.

The afternoon ended with a performance by a Wilkes University student who sang “Rise Up.”

For more information visit their Dress for Success website.