Drenching rains cause power outages in the Back Mountain

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Heavy rains are affecting power for UGI customers in the Back Mountain section of Luzerne County.

According to UGI’s outage map, 946 customers are without power in Dallas Township, 598 outages in Kingston Township, 363 outages in Franklin Township and six customers are without power in Dallas Borough.

A flash flood watch is in affect for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties. The storm system is expected to stick around until Tuesday evening, bringing 1 to 2 inches of rain.

