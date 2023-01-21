WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has helped bring more customers through the door.

“People wanna make their dollar stretch as far as they possibly can, and like I said, shopping at a place like this is gonna go twice as far, if not further than shopping at your typical retail establishments,” said Jared Mazurkivich the owner of Mazell Estate.

“When I saw them I thought hey this is fantastic! Great opportunity, I don’t have to travel. I used to have to travel all throughout the state to pick up some items and this is very convenient,” added Sean Kilbourn from West Wyoming.

Mazell Estate Liquidations holds this sale a weekend or two a month if you missed out today, you can check it out tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Wyoming Borough.