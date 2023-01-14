SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 40 people braved the cold weather to go canoeing and kayaking down the Lackawanna River in Scranton for “Shiverfest.”

The Lackawanna River Conservation Association (LRCA) organizes this event annually to raise awareness for conservation efforts on the Lackawanna River.

The LRCA is also advocating for a Stillwater Dam so the organization can hold more events like this in the springtime.

“It’s a great opportunity to be outside in January and enjoy the Lackawanna River. No other city right now in northeastern PA has this opportunity that we have on this river,” said Joe Wechsler, president of LRCA.

“It gets people out on the river and its gets people thinking about it, talking about it, and having fun,” explained Bernie McGurl, executive director of LRCA.

Once participants disembarked from the sub-freezing temperatures, the LRCA invited them to Laceworks Tap and Grill for a “Thaw” party.