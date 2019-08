HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Dozens of shots are fired and two homes are hit by gunfire in Hazleton Wednesday night.

It happened on West 11th Street around 11pm. At least 45 shots were fired, with most of them hitting a home with no one inside.

One or two other rounds struck a home next door, but no one was hit. Police do not believe this was a random shooting.

