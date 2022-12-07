WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say two firefighters were hospitalized and the coroner was called to the scene of a Schuylkill County fire Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, dozens of fire companies were called to the scene of a fire in the 1100 block of Clamtown Road in West Penn Township.

The Schuylkill County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News the fire has since been upgraded to a third-alarm fire with multiple special units called to the scene.

While attempting to extinguish the flames, first responders say two firefighters were trapped inside and a mayday call was activated. Both firefighters have since been rescued and transported to the hospital.

Officials say the Schuylkill County Coroner has been called to the scene.

There is no word on other injuries on the scene at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with Eyewitness News for more information.