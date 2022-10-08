PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Retiring a flag is a symbol of America’s honor, courage, and strength.

Dozens of flags were retired in Plymouth Saturday morning.

This was a joint operation between AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township and American Legion Post 463 in Plymouth.

The flag retiring started with a blessing of the flags, followed by burning them and burying their ashes.

A flag retirement ceremony takes place every couple of months when flags that are donated over time are worn, tattered, torn, or faded.

“A flag is something to be honored in this country. This flag is our heritage, men and women have fought and died for the freedom of this country and the flag represents that freedom,” said Mike Price, Commander at AMVETS Post 59.

AMVETS Post 59 is also running its biggest fundraiser of the year, an aluminum can drive that will continue throughout October.