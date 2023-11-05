SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of people were honored Sunday in a special celebration of life in Scranton. The Gift of Life Program held a private ceremony at the Raddison Lackawanna Station Hotel.

The Life and Legacy Program honored more than 40 NEPA individuals who became organ, tissue, and cornea donors in a final act of generosity. More than 100 donor family members were on hand for the program.

“And you see the tears of joy in their eyes and it makes me realize all the more what my husband’s tissue donation was all about, you know, so it’s a wonderful thing. It’s a process and it’s a wonderful legacy that the tissue and the organ donors also leave us,” said Marcia Rudat, the widow of a donor.

“I had a heart transplant 17 years ago. It’s a hereditary genetic disease and unfortunately, Sarah also got that disease. We have both been very blessed to receive our heart transplants and are living very healthy lives now,” said organ donor recipient Patti Miletta.

“So, it’s very important to be here, to be here for the donor families, to show our appreciation,” organ donor recipient Sarah Miletta explained.

The Gift of Life Donor Program has coordinated more than two million tissue transplants and more than 58-thousand life-saving organs for transplant.