OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A borough in Lackawanna County is getting a facelift as revitalization efforts are underway to bring downtown Olyphant back to life.

“Everybody loves the small town rebirth,” said Marisa Fabri, Owner of Design to Consign Boutique.

Out with the old and in with the new. Olyphant is sprucing up Its streets and downtown area. Driving down Lackawanna Avenue you will see a new parking lot, new crosswalks, and intersection signals. And many new businesses.

“We are blessed here in Olyphant to be the only town in the valley that has an actual shopping area,” said Jerry Tully, Olyphant councilman.











Long-time businesses still stand too. Marisa Fabri has owned ‘Design to Consign Boutique’ for 17 years. She says the downtown revitalization is working to everyone’s benefit.

“And we have more and more stores that have just opened in the past year and more and more people interested coming to Olyphant which makes it work for everyone,” Fabri added.

And the project isn’t even complete. Next on the list, street lighting, new parking meters, and a facelift for the storefronts.

“We have projects and grants available to clean up the fascia of all these buildings,” Tully stated. “The possibilities of making the town a star like it was in the 30s and 40s and 50s.”

The revitalization efforts are made possible by grants dating back to 2019. The total project is estimated to cost $840K.

Also in the works, adding two new parks; one will take the place of an old building. The other will house the Freedom Fighter Monument. All these efforts are helping bring in foot traffic.

“It makes you feel the people of Olyphant and especially council that they’re invested in the businesses here,” said Eileen Evanina, Owner of Eye’s Creative Craft Studio.

Olyphant is also looking into adding electric vehicle charging stations in the new parking lot.