PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA-PA) has recognized downtown Pittston as a 2023 Great Transformation in Pennsylvania.

The APA-PA’s “Great Places in PA Program”, annually designates an up-and-coming area and for 2023, the Great Places categories were Public Spaces and Transformations.

Downtown Pittston now has many more shops, restaurants, offices, businesses, and cultural venues. They have also painted murals and put up artwork to add to the look of the town.

There are also many events hosted in downtown Pittston such as the Tomato Festival, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Farmers Markets, and Second Friday. All of these events combined have helped lead Pittston to have a stronger community and a more vibrant downtown area.

During the late 1990s the City of Pittston had limited funds, high taxes, and the downtown occupancy was less than 25 percent.

According to the APA-PA, the turning point was the development and implementation of

a revitalization plan that focused not only on downtown development, but also on neighborhood stabilization, infrastructure improvements, and more.

The formation of a redevelopment authority and “Downtown Tomorrow” organization proved to be instrumental in bringing about reinvestment and restoration opportunities.

The city’s planning and cooperative efforts with public, private, and non-profit organizations, and its success in obtaining grant funds, have created a vibrant downtown and stronger community.