MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Lycoming County is closed due to downed trees and utilities caused by wind.

According to PennDOT, Route 442 is closed between Route 2019 (Moreland Baptist Road) in Moreland Township and Route 2015 (Funston Road) in Franklin Township.

A local detour is in place using Moreland Baptist Road and Funston Road.

Motorists should use caution when driving in the area.