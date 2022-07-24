LACKAWANNA AND LUZERNE COUNTIES (WBRE/WYOU)— Multiple roads have been closed overnight due to downed trees on wires. PennDOT released the following report on what roads are closed and what times they expect them to be reopened.

County State Route/Exit/Mile Marker Township Beginning Location Ending Location Closure/Restriction Estimated Date and time of reopening Lackawanna 6006 (Scranton/Carbondale HWY) Carbondale Intersection 171(Belmont St. Carbondale) Canaan Street Closure Monday, July 25

9:30 a.m. Lackawanna 1025 (Wemberly Hill RD) Scott Township Intersection Stracham RD Intersection of Kraky Road Closure Monday, July 25

9:30 a.m. Lackawanna 4012 (Waverly RD) Waverly Clinton St, Waverly Gideon Lane Glenburn Closure Monday, July 25

7:30 a.m. Luzerne 1045 (Church ST/Irem RD/ Main ST) Dallas Township Intersection of County Club RD Lakeside DR Closure Monday, July 25

8:00 a.m. Luzerne 1027 (Tunkhannock Ave) Exeter Borough Intersection of Montgomery Ave Intersection of Delaware Ave Closure Monday, July 25

8:00 a.m. Luzerne 1028 (Spruce Tree RD/Queen of Peace RD Lake Township Intersection of Tulip RD in Lake Township Intersection Lake Front Rd in Harveys Lake Closure Monday, July 25

8:00 a.m.

For an updated status on these roads, refer to 511PA’s website.