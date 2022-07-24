LACKAWANNA AND LUZERNE COUNTIES (WBRE/WYOU)— Multiple roads have been closed overnight due to downed trees on wires. PennDOT released the following report on what roads are closed and what times they expect them to be reopened.

CountyState Route/Exit/Mile MarkerTownshipBeginning LocationEnding LocationClosure/RestrictionEstimated Date and time of reopening
Lackawanna 6006 (Scranton/Carbondale HWY)CarbondaleIntersection 171(Belmont St. Carbondale)Canaan Street Closure Monday, July 25
9:30 a.m.
Lackawanna 1025 (Wemberly Hill RD)Scott TownshipIntersection Stracham RDIntersection of Kraky Road Closure Monday, July 25
9:30 a.m.
Lackawanna 4012 (Waverly RD)WaverlyClinton St, WaverlyGideon Lane Glenburn Closure Monday, July 25
7:30 a.m.
Luzerne1045 (Church ST/Irem RD/ Main ST)Dallas TownshipIntersection of County Club RDLakeside DR Closure Monday, July 25
8:00 a.m.
Luzerne 1027 (Tunkhannock Ave)Exeter BoroughIntersection of Montgomery AveIntersection of Delaware AveClosure Monday, July 25
8:00 a.m.
Luzerne 1028 (Spruce Tree RD/Queen of Peace RDLake TownshipIntersection of Tulip RD in Lake TownshipIntersection Lake Front Rd in Harveys LakeClosure Monday, July 25
8:00 a.m.

For an updated status on these roads, refer to 511PA’s website.