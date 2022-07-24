LACKAWANNA AND LUZERNE COUNTIES (WBRE/WYOU)— Multiple roads have been closed overnight due to downed trees on wires. PennDOT released the following report on what roads are closed and what times they expect them to be reopened.
|County
|State Route/Exit/Mile Marker
|Township
|Beginning Location
|Ending Location
|Closure/Restriction
|Estimated Date and time of reopening
|Lackawanna
|6006 (Scranton/Carbondale HWY)
|Carbondale
|Intersection 171(Belmont St. Carbondale)
|Canaan Street
|Closure
|Monday, July 25
9:30 a.m.
|Lackawanna
|1025 (Wemberly Hill RD)
|Scott Township
|Intersection Stracham RD
|Intersection of Kraky Road
|Closure
| Monday, July 25
9:30 a.m.
|Lackawanna
|4012 (Waverly RD)
|Waverly
|Clinton St, Waverly
|Gideon Lane Glenburn
|Closure
| Monday, July 25
7:30 a.m.
|Luzerne
|1045 (Church ST/Irem RD/ Main ST)
|Dallas Township
|Intersection of County Club RD
|Lakeside DR
|Closure
| Monday, July 25
8:00 a.m.
|Luzerne
|1027 (Tunkhannock Ave)
|Exeter Borough
|Intersection of Montgomery Ave
|Intersection of Delaware Ave
|Closure
| Monday, July 25
8:00 a.m.
|Luzerne
|1028 (Spruce Tree RD/Queen of Peace RD
|Lake Township
|Intersection of Tulip RD in Lake Township
|Intersection Lake Front Rd in Harveys Lake
|Closure
| Monday, July 25
8:00 a.m.
For an updated status on these roads, refer to 511PA’s website.