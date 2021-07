KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunday night’s storms left damage across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. In Kingston Township, a downed tree has closed a section of the Back Mountain Trail.







The tree fell on the trail between Luzerne and Trucksville. Back Mountain officials tell Eyewitness News that portion of the trail remains closed, and they don’t know when it will be reopened.