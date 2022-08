EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday is International Dog Day, and to celebrate, Krispy Kreme made a batch of doggy doughnuts.

The limited-time baked treats are for all dogs of any age, and size.





Along with the doughnuts, “Paw parents” can grab their four-legged friend a Krispy Kreme bandana.

The items will be available while supplies last at participating locations.