Breaking News
Two Found Dead in Car in Bear Creek Township
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Two Found Dead in Car in Bear Creek Township

News
Posted: / Updated:
Laurel Run Road Scene 2

Police and Crime Scene investigators at a scene where two people were found dead on Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township.

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY, PA (WBRE / WYOU) – The Pennsylvania State Police and Crime Scene investigators are investigating the deaths of two people on Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township.

State Police say two people were found dead. Homicide investigators are on scene.

  • Laurel Run Road Scene
    Crime scene investigators inspect red car along Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township. Police confirm they are investigating two deaths at this location.
  • Laurel Run Road Scene 2
    Police and Crime Scene investigators at a scene where two people were found dead on Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township.
Images from the scene where two people were found dead off of Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township.

Images from the scene show investigators inspecting a red car along the side of the road. Our crew says there are multiple units on scene.

Eyewitness News has multiple crews working this story. Check back here for updates throughout the day. Tune in for the very latest on Eyewitness News at 11:00 a.m. on WBRE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos