Two Found Dead in Car in Bear Creek Township

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY, PA (WBRE / WYOU) – The Pennsylvania State Police and Crime Scene investigators are investigating the deaths of two people on Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township.

State Police say two people were found dead. Homicide investigators are on scene.

Crime scene investigators inspect red car along Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township. Police confirm they are investigating two deaths at this location.

Police and Crime Scene investigators at a scene where two people were found dead on Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township.

Images from the scene show investigators inspecting a red car along the side of the road. Our crew says there are multiple units on scene.

