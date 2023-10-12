NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The deaths of two teen boys in Schuylkill County have now been ruled homicides by the county coroner. This tragedy has the community and both families searching for answers.

Community members in New Philadelphia share their reactions with 28/22 News as more details come to light.

On Thursday, state police officially confirmed the identity of one of the victims as 18-year-old, Hunter Mock.

Troopers say the other victim is a 16-year-old boy. The teens’ bodies were found in the woods in New Philadelphia in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Autopsies were conducted Thursday morning and the Schuylkill County Coroner ruled their deaths as homicides.

The discovery comes after state police reported two missing boys earlier this week, Hunter Mock and 16-year-old Angelito Xavier Caraballo.

“Absolute shock. Shock, disbelief, my heart goes out to the families, to the mothers, I mean it’s sickening, I’m disgusted. There’s no reason for this, no reason,” stated Matina Mazloom, of Mazloom’s Bar and Restaurant.

At this point, many questions remain unanswered. Again, state police have not officially confirmed the identity of the 16-year-old victim.