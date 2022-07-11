PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning fire in Plymouth sent one firefighter to the hospital and left one section of a double block home with extensive damage.

Plymouth Fire Company #1 Foreman Thomas McTague told Eyewitness News that the call for the fire at 28 Turner Street in Plymouth came in around 3:00 Monday morning. Crews were on the scene for nearly three hours working to put the fire out.









No one in either of the homes was injured during the blaze but one firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

Foreman McTague said that unit 28 sustained extensive damage while unit 26 suffered smoke and water damage.

A fire marshal will be on scene later Monday morning to investigate the scene.