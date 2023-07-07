DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews remain on the scene of a three-alarm business fire in Dorrance Township Friday evening.

Firefighters got the call around 12:45 p.m. for a commercial structure fire at blue ridge Polaris, an ATV dealership in Dorrance Township.

The blaze quickly escalated into a three-alarm fire.

The Dorrance Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief told 28/22 news that the showroom seems to be intact but the entire mechanical shop is destroyed.

They were able to pull out and save some of the ATVs in the shop & most of the ATVs in the showroom but everything in the mechanic room is gone.

Right now fire crews say they believe it was a mechanical issue that caused the fire.

“So the call came in for a commercial structure fire, we believe that one of the mechanics or owners of the place was in the shop working, something happened in there that caused the fire- we believe. We are not 100% sure yet,” said Chief Jeff Kotarsky, Dorrance Township Volunteer Fire Department.

There are no reported injuries however one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

State police, EMS, PPL, and DPW are at the scene as well. 28/22 News just spoke with the Dorrance Township Volunteer Fire Chief, who said the fire marshal came and agreed that it was a mechanical issue that started it.

It was completely accidental, the employee was working on a vehicle when a spark ignited and started the flames.

Currently, the firefighters are double-checking everything to make sure the rest of the debris here is ok to leave without any problems.

This is a developing story and 28/22 news will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.