ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Dorney Park plans to open its gates to the public on Friday, May 13, kicking off its 139th year of operation.

Along with all of the fun experiences already available at Dorney Park, they have added a new expansion of shows called “Grand Carnivale.”

“Between our exciting lineup of events, classic rides, Planet Snoopy, water park fun, and dining options, there’s something for everyone, every day of the season,” says Michael Fehnel, general manager.

Dorney’s water park, Wildwater Kindom opens to the public on May 28th, but season pass holders will be able to attend the “Wildwater Kindom Season Passholder Preview” on May 22nd.

You can go to Dorney Park’s events page to see more information on their plans for the year.