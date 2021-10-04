Donuts & Ammo, new business gives customers a bang for their buck

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A husband and wife started a business to cater to their community in more ways than one.

It’s an odd combination of donuts and ammo and at least on opening day, it worked. In just one transaction you can get a delicious homemade donut and ammo for your gun.

“The other day we were driving by and I saw Donuts and Ammo, that’s got to be interesting. It doesn’t go together but I guess maybe it will,” said Thomas Foster of Montrose.

Foster stopped by Donuts & Ammo near Montrose to try their sugar donuts on its opening day.

“We’re going home to have cider and donuts right now,” said Foster.

“I told my husband to put a reminder in your phone so we could go there on their opening day,” said Cindy Solomita of Brackney.

On their wedding anniversary, Solomita and her husband got two specialty donuts for $2, a bang for their buck.

“There is probably no other one like it in the country. Donuts and ammo at the same place,” said Solomita.

It all clicked four months ago. Victoria Dibiase had her sights set on making and selling her donuts.

“Our passions are baking and hunting. We both like both,” said Dibiase co-owner of Donuts & Ammo.

While grabbing a bite to eat, Victoria and her husband want to offer an affordable place to get ammo or even order ammo for customers.

“We want to be the provider for the ammunition that you’re having a hard time to find,” said Dibiase.

The property used to be home to Creek Bend Mini Golf and sat empty for several years.

“We just figured that you know, something else needed to come in,” said Dibiase.

A unique business getting support from the community.

“If it’s donuts, you’ve got to stop,” said Foster.

On the business’ first day, Donuts & Ammo sold nearly 400 donuts.