“Donut boy” thanks police, gets superhero surprise

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Florida boy is doing his part to thank our police officers.
Nine-year-old Tyler Carach, better known as the “donut boy”, made a stop in Monroe County on Friday.
Tyler is spending his summer vacation traveling around the country with his family, delivering thousands of donuts to men and women in law enforcement.
When Tyler’s mom Sheena told Stroud Area Regional Police Chief John Ward that the “donut boy” was coming to his department, the chief was touched by the “sweet” tribute, so the officers planned a surprise fit for a superhero.
Batman and Robin made the trip to East Stroudsburg and gave Tyler a ride in the Batmobile. The “donut boy” also took home a $200 check, a plaque, and his very own police badge.
Tyler told Eyewitness News he wants to be a K-9 officer when he grows up, so he can pet the dog while he’s on patrol. He plans to deliver about 20,000 donuts by next month.
Click here and here to learn how to support Tyler’s mission.
