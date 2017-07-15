“Donut boy” thanks police, gets superhero surprise

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

The final day of the Schuylkill County Fair. Saturday is Family Day. For more information about Saturday’s entertainment and activities found at the Schuylkill County Fair by visiting the Fair’s web site at www.schuylkillfair.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SCHUYLKILLFAIR/