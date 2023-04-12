EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Fanta announced Wednesday the creation and arrival of its first-ever fragrance, “Scent of Fanta,” and it will be hitting the shelves Thursday.

Fanta announced Wednesday the company has created its first wearable version of its beloved drink; inspired by its all-new “Fanta Orange,” with a bold fruity orange taste that is hitting shelves now across the U.S.

According to Fanta, the orange-scented fragrance, is just like the drink, as “Scent of Fanta”(pictured below) awakens the senses and allows fans to breathe in the energizing smell of Fanta Orange anytime, anywhere.

Courtesy: Fanta

The fragrance has bubbly aspects of bright and juicy orange essence infused with a glimmering splash of tart lime and a sweet sprinkle of soft sugar, Fanta officials say.

The super limited-edition “Scent of Fanta” will be available online starting Thursday, April 13 at 12:00 p.m., via Fan giveaway, only while supplies last, officials say.

Fanta Fans can also get a sneak peek of “Scent of Fanta” at “The Fanta Experience,” a three-day interactive pop-up at 1306 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice Beach, Los Angeles, CA 90291 from April 13 to April 15.

Courtesy: Fanta – The Fanta Experience

Fanta officials say it will feature an immersive, multi-sensory experience filled with popping, mind-bending flavor designed to overwhelm and excite the senses.