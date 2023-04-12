EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Fanta announced Wednesday the creation and arrival of its first-ever fragrance, “Scent of Fanta,” and it will be hitting the shelves Thursday.
Fanta announced Wednesday the company has created its first wearable version of its beloved drink; inspired by its all-new “Fanta Orange,” with a bold fruity orange taste that is hitting shelves now across the U.S.
According to Fanta, the orange-scented fragrance, is just like the drink, as “Scent of Fanta”(pictured below) awakens the senses and allows fans to breathe in the energizing smell of Fanta Orange anytime, anywhere.
The fragrance has bubbly aspects of bright and juicy orange essence infused with a glimmering splash of tart lime and a sweet sprinkle of soft sugar, Fanta officials say.
The super limited-edition “Scent of Fanta” will be available online starting Thursday, April 13 at 12:00 p.m., via Fan giveaway, only while supplies last, officials say.
Fanta Fans can also get a sneak peek of “Scent of Fanta” at “The Fanta Experience,” a three-day interactive pop-up at 1306 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice Beach, Los Angeles, CA 90291 from April 13 to April 15.
Fanta officials say it will feature an immersive, multi-sensory experience filled with popping, mind-bending flavor designed to overwhelm and excite the senses.